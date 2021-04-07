New venue aims to bring concerts and more to downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls will soon welcome musical acts from around the country - that's what owners of The Newberry, a newly-announced concert venue and bar, hope to accomplish.

They shared their vision for the business on Tuesday; attendees were able to see what the space may look when it's completed.

“Expect national touring acts in here on a weekly basis, rocking the house, having awesome shows every single week,” said Scott Reasoner, one of the five partners in the project. The five partners are Reasoner, who is the general manager and president of the Great Falls Voyagers; Tim Peterson of LPW Architecture; Andy Ferrin and Seth Swingley, organizers of Music On The Mo, Alive @ 5, and Downtown Summer Jam events; and Keith Schneider of PayneWest Insurance.

The business venture has been several years in the making, with Covid-19 slowing down construction last year. “We had to learn a little bit of patience, a little bit of humility, take a deep breath and go into pause,” said Reasoner. “But with everything looking better and the community turning a corner, we’re just really excited.”

Reasoner believes the venue is a much-needed addition to the downtown area, and is excited to see the amount of support behind The Newberry.

He told MTN News they plan to host performances before the end of the year: "We know that people now more than ever are appreciating events and activities and things to do, get those fundraisers rolling again, so we'll be open September, October of this year, so we'll be ready to go."

The venue is also open to book large gatherings such as weddings and celebrations. The Newberry is located at 420 Central Avenue.

The Newberry website states: