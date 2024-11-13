The Station District Bar & Eatery announces dining options

GREAT FALLS — In addition to the new Station District Lofts near the Milwaukee Station in Great Falls, there will also be new dining options for everyone to enjoy - and now we know what they will be.

Called The Station District Bar & Eatery, it will feature several dining options:



Yama - Asian Kitchen, an Asian-fusion concept with an accent on Thai cuisine

Barrio Cantina, serving authentic Mexican cuisine

Cascata, featuring Italian entrees

Big Sky Grill, with American fare featuring Montana products

There will also be a café with a variety of coffee and espresso beverages.

A news release states: "This unique concept spans two floors, offering an elaborate food service operation with a spacious bar and both indoor and outdoor seating. The second-floor event space is the perfect location for corporate meetings, private events and holiday parties. The outdoor patio features views of the Missouri and can comfortably accommodate up to 100 guests."

Tyson Holzheimer of Great Falls Falls is the hospitality director for the Station Project. Holzheimer is a big fan of traveling and food and wants to bring some of what he has seen in other food halls here to Montana.





Holzheimer told KRTV last month, “I don't think there’s anything else like it in Montana, and I would venture to say there’s nothing like it in surrounding states either. like I said, I've been to many food halls that are really cool, that are similar. Nothing has views of a beautiful river like this, nothing has, you know, big event spaces like this, this patio is super unique."

The inside can seat 200 people, as well as a full bar, lounge area, coffee shop, and game room. They will also have an upstairs area with a balcony and an outdoor patio.

Additionally, half of the taps at the bar will be from Montana breweries.

“If we support the local economy, we support local vendors, local farmers, they’re going to support us, and in turn, it just works out for everybody,” said Holzheimer. “We’re hoping to get everyone up and about or relaxing with a cocktail and with a bite to eat."

The Station District Bar & Eatery is set to open this winter.

We will update you as we get more information such as opening dates.

The Station Loft Apartments next to the Milwaukee Station Tower on River Drive opened in October, featuring 121 units including studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom options.