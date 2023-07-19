Three-vehicle injury crash in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 2:19 pm) The crash site has been cleared; a reporter drove through the area at about 2:15 p.m. and all emergency vehicles had left the scene, and traffic is flowing normally.

(1st REPORT, 1:40 pm) Emergency crews are at the scene of a three-vehicle injury crash in downtown Great Falls.

Initial reports indicate the crash happened at about 1:20 p.m. at or near the intersection of First Avenue North and Sixth Street.

There is no word yet on nature of the injuries, nor the cause of the crash.

Responding agencies include the Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue, and Great Falls Emergency Services.

The GFPD asks that drivers use an alternate route if possible. If you end up near the scene, you're asked to follow the instructions of emergency personnel.

We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter