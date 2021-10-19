Tickets still available for GFPS Foundation truck giveaway

GREAT FALLS — Crosstown bragging rights won't be the only thing on the line Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.

The Great Falls Public Schools Foundation will be announcing the winner of a brand new Toyota Tacoma pickup from City Toyota at halftime of the Rustler-Bison clash.

Over the last 10 years, the Foundation has raised money for continuing education for teachers, student scholarships, and facility enhancements.

Tickets remain available for purchase and so far, sales have been among the highest in the history of the fundraiser.

"We've had some really strong group sales that have been happening by student groups," said Great Falls Public Schools Foundation director Stephanie Schnider. "A lot of them use this as their primary fundraiser each year. So we have some groups that have been selling up to ten-thousand dollars in tickets sales as an individual group from these different highs schools and also from the elementary schools. So right now we're very close to seeing that 130-thousand dollar mark.”

Ticket sales from groups end Wednesday, while sales at most retail outlets will continue through Friday at noon. They will also be available after that at City Motors and the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation office, as well as up until kickoff at the game.

TICKET SALE LOCATIONS



City Motor Company

Bighorn Outdoor Specialists

D.A. Davidson Companies

First Interstate Bank

Great Falls Public Schools Foundation

Hoglund's Western Wear

Montana Ink and Toner

Prairie Mountain Bank

Schulte's 38th Street Store and Coffee House

Torgerson's, LLC

Universal Athletic Great Falls

Tickets are $10 each with a 60/40 split. Organizations receive $6 for every ticket they sell and the Foundation receives $4 to support grant programs. The second place winner will receive a $1,000 gift certificate donated by North 40.

