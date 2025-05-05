In the video below, Owen Skornik-Hayes reports on the "Butterfly & Grasshopper Ball," the biggest fundraiser of the year for Toby's House Crisis Nursery:

Toby's House hosts 'Butterfly & Grasshopper Ball'

Toby’s House was created in honor of October "Toby" Perez, a two-year-old girl who died at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend in Great Falls in 2011. The crisis nursery provides short-term care for children voluntarily brought there by a parent or legal guardian.

Toby’s House’s mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect by providing accessible emergency child care for a number of reasons - for example, if the caregiver is resolving personal issues and cannot care for the child as they would like, emergency custody issues, medical emergencies, or for mental health or sobriety support.

As a nonprofit organization, Toby’s House relies on community donations and grants, and is always accepting donations of goods to provide for families in need or volunteers.

To learn more, volunteer, or donate, click here to visit the website, or click here to visit the Facebook page. You can also call 406-770-3191‬ or email admin@tobyshousemt.org.