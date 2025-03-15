Tony Roma's restaurant reopens in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Tony Roma's has reopened in Great Falls after a weeks-long closure due to a water pipe break caused by sub-zero temperatures. The restaurant is inside the Holiday Inn hotel at 1100 Fifth Street South.

Tony Roma's Reopens in Great Falls

George Johnson General Manager of Holiday Inn Convention Center of Great Falls told MTN. We are reopening for lunch. We are excited. It will. It also includes our catering service. And we do a lot here because it is a convention center. And so with our week coming next week, they've been here since they started coming to Great Falls. We're happy to be able to offer them a full service hotel, which is what Holiday Inns are supposed to be.

You can now enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner at Tony Roma's. Opened certain hours during the day, so check their daily schedule.

George continues by saying, we welcome everybody. We are very well priced compared to the other, steak and rib houses. And come in and try it back out. We have a new executive chef. I think you will find that the food is is much improved. I've tried a few dishes, enjoyed them. And so go ahead and come out. We welcome everybody.

Great falls can once again enjoy a casual dining experience. You don't have to be a hotel guest to enjoy signature ribs, steak and seafood.

