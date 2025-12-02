Toys For Tots moves to new warehouse, prepares for Day Of Giving

GREAT FALLS — GREAT FALLS — Toys For Tots is heading into one of its busiest seasons with a major change - a new warehouse that organizers hope will finally give the program a long-term home.

For years, the nonprofit has had to rotate warehouse spaces each season, often facing security concerns and limited storage. Warehouse Manager Corday Podvin says the new facility is the most stable location they’ve had yet.

“Every year it never feels like we have enough room, so we got this huge shop to spread out,” Podvin said. “This place is more secure; we don’t have to worry about stuff disappearing. It’s nice to finally have a home.”

Toys For Tots serves families across eight counties, stretching from Great Falls to the northern border. And this year, demand is higher than ever.

Last season, the organization served around 7,300 children. Podvin says that number has already climbed.

“We went from 7,300 kids last year to over 9,200… if not more,” he said.

With that rise in demand, certain age groups are especially in need.

“Our babies and our teens get missed the most,” Podvin said. "So if you donate, anything from rattles to blankets to shavers helps.”

The expansion into a permanent warehouse also allows Toys For Tots to host events throughout the year, not just in the final months of the holiday season.

Upcoming fundraisers include:

Pictures with the Grinch: Dec. 4th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Christmas Stroll: Dec. 5th

The annual Toys for Tots auction: Dec. 13th at 5 p.m.

Donation boxes will be available on-site at each event.

“Instead of popping up three months a year, we can do more throughout the year,” Podvin said. “More events, more fundraisers, and more room to put things.”

One of the bigger support days of the year is returning: KRTV’s Day of Giving. Toys For Tots will again join the Great Falls Community Food Bank and the Salvation Army for a full day of community donations.

“It helps all of us, especially in a year when everyone’s tight,” Podvin explained.

Last year’s Day of Giving brought in significant support for Toys For Tots, including dozens of boxes of donated toys. In 2024, Toys for Tots received 610 toys and $3,748 in donations during the Day Of Giving.

Despite the cold, Podvin says the event remains one of their favorites.

“It’s always freezing cold, but it’s fun,” he said. “We get to joke around and spend the day together while people help support all these kids.”

Toys For Tots accepts donations year-round. Toys, blankets, and teen items are especially needed this season. The organization also provides a QR code for direct monetary donations.

Information about the KRTV Day Of Giving, including what to donate and where to go, is available at this link: KRTV Day of Giving