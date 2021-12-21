Truck clips overpass bridge on 15th Street North

GREAT FALLS — A truck driver apparently misjudged the height of his load of hay while driving along 15th Street North on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m.

The truck clipped the bottom part of the bridge overpass of Smelter Avenue NE, losing part of its load and damaging the bridge.

As of noon, southbound and northbound lanes of 15th Street North are closed, and so is the Smelter Avenue overpass; there is no indication how long the closures will last.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.

Emergency crews are at the scene.

We will update you if we get more information.