GREAT FALLS — Hundreds of people filled Gibson Park for the annual Under the Big Sky Buddy Walk on Saturday, September 6, 2025. The event is dedicated to celebrating and supporting individuals with Down syndrome.

Watch the video here:

'Under The Big Sky Buddy Walk' in Great Falls

The afternoon included a community walk through the park, plus family-friendly activities like a dunk tank, games, face painting, and live music from Lester's Mystery Oil.

Businesses and volunteers helped organize and fund the event, which is in its 14th year.

Families say the gathering is about more than just having fun — it's about building connections and raising awareness.

"Very important. And it makes you feel welcome and loving and also help you with things you didn't already know… but then you also like, look at like you're not just the only one, but everybody else was here and you become friends with all of them," said Lori DeCelles, a parent.

Parents and organizers hope the walk inspires greater acceptance and understanding for people with Down syndrome all across Montana.