Under the Big Sky Buddy Walk on Saturday

The annual Under the Big Sky Buddy Walk will be from 10am until 2pm at Gibson Park in Great Falls on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Families and friends whose lives have been touched by Down Syndrome will join members of our community in helping to raise awareness concerning the abilities people with Down Syndrome possess.

There will be live music from 50 Watt Sun, food trucks, games, and activities for the whole family.

For more information, call Brad Bechardat 406-781-7967 or click here.

