University of Providence adds concentrations to MHA program

The University of Providence’s School of Health Professions has added two concentrations to its Master’s in Healthcare Administration (MHA) program.

The school said in a news release that the addition of the Community Health and Health Justice concentrations provide a "new, dynamic approach" to healthcare administration, joining the existing Leadership concentration.

Through these concentrations, healthcare administrators will cover topics such as health inequities, population health, social epidemiology, medical-legal partnerships, and the social drivers of health.



TRENDING

Students enrolling in the program can select their concentration during the first and second semesters of the program.

Once selected, students will take up to six credits of specialized courses that are custom tailored to their chosen concentration. Students who select the Community Health concentration can register for an additional elective course during their final semester or after completing all required 40 credits.

Graduates of the MHA program who wish to pursue additional specialty in Community Health or Health Justice may be eligible to transfer credits to UP’s Community Health Investment or Health Justice Certificate, which provides an enhanced and targeted curriculum specific to Community Health and Health Justice topics.

For more information, click here to visit the UP website.

