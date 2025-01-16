University of Providence offers direct admission to GFPS students

The University of Providence has announced a direct admission partnership with Great Falls Public Schools, offering guaranteed admission to those who meet GPA requirements.

University of Providence streamlines admissions for GFPS students

On average, 230 graduating students in the great falls public school district go on to college. The University of Providence’s Direct Admission Program aims to make college more accessible for local students as well as keeping academic students in the Great Falls area.

Through the program, high school seniors in Great Falls Public Schools with a GPA of 3.0 or higher are guaranteed admission to the University of Providence - no application form, essays, or letters of recommendation necessary.

The Vice President for Enrollment Management at the University of Providence, Mackenzie Stick, says, “This kind of came to be just with the need to grow and expand access and to take care of students in our own backyard and give them an opportunity and open up doors for them that they may not have. They'll know that they've been admitted, and they will also have scholarship offers upfront. So it takes all that guesswork out of the equation and they can just have the information and enjoy the fact that they have a home here if they want it.”



Students will receive a preliminary scholarship offer based on academic achievement, ranging from $7,500-$17,000 per year. This scholarship is renewable for four years as long as the student remains in good academic standing.

The university is also discussing an appeals process with the district for students who may not satisfy that 3.0 GPA requirement.

Stick says, “If there's a counselor or a teacher or an administrator that sees a student who may have had a rough start to high school, but then has just kicked it into gear, or if they know that the student is a hard worker and they might not hit that minimum criteria, they can let us know and we can have that conversation about also opening up to that particular student.”

In order for the student to receive their offer, they have to opt into the program by giving the school district permission to share their information with the university. Once they receive their offer, the student can then choose to accept by filling out an acceptance form, or choose to not accept it. “It's all about, you know, keeping our talented students in Great Falls, so we can continue to nurture and grow our own vibrant community.” says Stick.

The university is also looking to partner with other surrounding school districts for this direct admission program. School districts interested in partnering with UP may reach out to Mackenzie Stick at mackenzie.stick@uprovidence.edu.

For more information on UP’s Direct Admission Program, click here.