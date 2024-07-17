University of Providence offers ‘three for free’ for some high school students

GREAT FALLS — Beginning in fall 2024, the University of Providence in Great falls will offer three college courses for free to high school students that are participating in one of the University’s Dual Enrollment programs.

“The biggest advantage for students doing this is that we are the only institution offering three-for-free at a reduced rate. Most institutions offer two-for-free, and the average is $65 per credit hour. This change reflects our commitment to making education more affordable,” said Dr. Greg Johnson, Dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Science at UP, in a news release.

The university’s Dual Enrollment program consists of two options: Argo Connect and Dual Credit.

Argo Connect provides current high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to earn college credits by taking up to six courses per semester at the University or online.

Within the Dual Credit program, current high school students enroll in specific high school courses that can be applied as UP credit. Students enrolled in this program take and complete approved courses for credit at their high school.

Participating schools include Great Falls High School, Charles M. Russell High School, and Great Falls Central Catholic High School.

Both Argo Connect and Dual Credit allow students to use the Three-for-Free advantage, making their first three courses free. All remaining courses are offered at $55 per credit hour. Click here for more information.

