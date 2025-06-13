University of Providence president steps down

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence announced in a news release this week that Father Oliver Doyle, the 10th president of school, has announced plans to step down from his position at the end of June, after nearly six years of leadership.

“Leaving this ministry was never going to be easy. It never is, when you love the people and the place and the life they bring to you,” said Father Doyle. “It has never been about me, but about those I am called to serve and of course, the Lord.”

Doyle previously served as the University’s Vice President for Mission Integration for three years and as the pastor of St. Ann’s Cathedral in Great Falls for more than 20 years.

The news release states that Doyle guided the university through various initiatives, such as the development of a five-year strategic plan, creation of on-campus nursing program, and the nurturing of key relationships with partners such as Providence Health System, Benefis Health System, Touro University and others.

During his presidency, he steadied the university by securing support from a variety of different stakeholders.

The University of Providence Board of Trustees has begun planning for the leadership transition, including the appointment of an interim president and the launch of a national search for the University’s next leader. Details of the process will be shared in the coming weeks.