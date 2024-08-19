University of Providence welcomes new students to campus

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence welcomed 125 new students over the weekend during student move-in and orientation.

The class of 2028 includes students coming from 20 states, as well as a few international students, enrolled in a combined 27 areas of academic study.

The Welcome Ceremony signaled the beginning of the student’s academic career, featuring speeches from university faculty, beginning with Joel Bluml, the Vice President for Student Engagement and Athletics.

Bluml says, “It's such an important day in the life of the student cycle. There's so much excitement coming to college for the first time, probably some nervousness. We're going to try to frame that and get people's minds in a space to what college is about, why they're here, what they can expect at the University of Providence.”

Madison White, an incoming student from Portland, Oregon says, “I’m here to study elementary education and play softball, but what really brought me is the very inclusive environment, and it's so welcoming here. Everyone's so nice. I'm most looking forward to getting to know people and just having a blast on the softball team while being able to study something I'm really wanting to enjoy.”

The university recently completed renovations on one of their residence halls, renaming it Mother Joseph Hall, allowing for an additional 50 beds to be added ahead of the upcoming semester. Still, the dorms are currently at 90% capacity this year.

Aidan Manning, an incoming student from Lewistown, Montana, moved into his dorm two weeks ago.

Manning says, “The dorms were hot. Really, really hot. But now, other than that, it's been a great, pretty seamless transition. I love the campus. I love the people, love the environment. I'm really excited to further my education and to meet and network with all these wonderful people.” Manning plans to study marketing and management, with a minor in psychology, as well as play for the men’s soccer team.

The new student orientation at the University of Providence will continue throughout the week with on and off campus activities like lawn games, a Sluice Boxes State Park hike, and a Missouri River float, allowing students to settle in, explore the area, and meet fellow students.