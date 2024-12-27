Looking for something to do with the kids during winter break? The Great Falls Public Library has a few upcoming events to get their creativity flowing.

Upcoming events at the Great Falls Public Library

Great Falls Public Library Communications Coordinator Jake Sorich says, “It’s just a great opportunity, you know, for when the kids are at home and they're not at school and maybe they want to go out and find something fun and safe to do. They can come do it at the library. We're happy to accommodate, and kind of be there for families who want to bring their kids and have something fun to do here”.

December 31, 2024

If you’re looking to ring in the new year with your kiddos, but don’t want to wait until midnight, the Library will be holding their New Year’s Eve Balloon drop on Tuesday, December 31st from 11:30am-12:30pm. Balloons will drop at noon, and the event will feature music, dancing, and snacks.

January 2, 2025

For kids ages 8 through 12, the library’s STEAM Club puts a focus on science, technology, engineering and math skills in a pressure free environment, practicing those skills without grades. They will be holding a bridge building event Thursday, January 2nd, from 11:00-12:00pm.

Youth Services Library Specialist Katherine Altizer explains, “We are going to be doing bridge building with popsicle sticks and masking tape, with the goal of learning engineering techniques, thinking about design, thinking about how to communicate well with a team. There's no right or wrong way to do it. There's no grades in this. It's just a fun time to test out bridge building”.

January 4, 2025

There is a Lego Club event on January 4th, from 11:00am-12:30pm, for kids ages 3 to 10 and their families to build and play utilizing the library’s legos. Participants can build a lego portrait of themselves or a family member, or just free build whatever they can imagine.

January 18th, 2025

A Dragon Appreciation Day event will be held on January 18th, from 11:00am-12:30pm, celebrating dragons in literature and mythology, featuring dragon themed activities and crafts.

For more information on Great Falls Public Library upcoming events, click here.