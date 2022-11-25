Uptown Optimist Club kicks off Christmas tree fundraiser

GREAT FALLS — Friday marked the return of the Uptown Optimists Club Christmas Tree sale at Montana ExpoPark. The livestock pavilion was transformed into a holiday haven with trees and wreaths filling the room.

The non-profit is excited to raise money for its partnerships with youth organizations.

“We have a childhood cancer campaign that we help families travel who have children with cancer. That has now been broadened even to other types of illnesses,” says Uptown Optimist member Sue Peterson.

The club also supports Boys & Girls Club, Big Sisters & Big Brothers, The Children’s Museum, and youth sports.

“Anything involving youth, we will help,” said Peterson.

With hundreds of trees waiting to find their homes, the Optimists expect a busy rush for the Christmas decor.

“Until we run out of trees and wreaths, we’ll be open from 9am to 9pm every day,” says Peterson.

