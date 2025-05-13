Viewer video: an eagle in Great Falls

Kelsey Naeseth shared this video of a bald eagle in the Fox Farm neighborhood on Monday, May 12, 2025:

Viewer video: eagle in Great Falls

The Montana Field Guide says of bald eagles:

With a white head and tail contrasting with a dark brown body and wings, the adult plumage of the Bald Eagle, attained at approximately 5 years of age, is unmistakable. In addition to the obvious white head and tail, other distinguishing features include the yellow bill, cere, iris, legs and feet.

Second in size of North American birds of prey only to the California Condor, the Bald Eagle ranges in total length from 71 to 96 cm, with an average wingspan of 168 to 244 cm and a body mass ranging from 3.0 to 6.3 kg. In general appearance the sexes are similar with females approximately 25 percent larger than males.

The plumage of the juvenile birds is much less distinct, being dark brown overall. The head, body, wings, and tail are dark brown with limited mottling on the underside of the wings and on the belly.

While the legs and feet of the young bird are yellow like those of adults, the bill and cere are dark gray and the iris is dark brown.

The voice of the Bald Eagle is a weak series of chirps. The vocalization is described as flat chirping, stuttering whistles, given in a halting fashion, with the immature calls generally harsher and more shrill than those of the adults.