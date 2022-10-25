Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Voters will decide on recreational marijuana sales in Great Falls (video)

Voters will decide on marijuana stores in Great Falls
Recreational Marijuana Sales
Recreational Marijuana Sales
Recreational Marijuana Sales
Posted at 9:03 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 11:04:14-04

On August 2, 2022, the Great Falls City Commission passed Resolution 10471, which refers to Great Falls voters the question of whether or not to allow or prohibit all types of commercial marijuana businesses from operating within the City.

The question will be on the General Election ballot for vote on November 8, 2022.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App