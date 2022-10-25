Voters will decide on recreational marijuana sales in Great Falls (video)

On August 2, 2022, the Great Falls City Commission passed Resolution 10471, which refers to Great Falls voters the question of whether or not to allow or prohibit all types of commercial marijuana businesses from operating within the City.
The question will be on the General Election ballot for vote on November 8, 2022.
