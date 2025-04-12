Walleyes Unlimited works to improve Wadsworth Park in Great Falls

The Walleyes Unlimited Great Falls chapter is dedicated to improving the facilities and accessibility at public parks, including Wadsworth Park, which is just one of the more than 50 public parks in Great Falls; however, it is underdeveloped and needing improvements.

Brenda Hanson, president of the Walleyes Unlimited Great Falls chapter, said they have been working to get a permanent toilet installed for more than three years. On Friday, they had it officially installed.

“This is a great way for us to be able to give back to the community who helps us raise all of our funds. This toilet is a permanent fixture out here that says we are committed to improving this pond,” Hanson said.

The Walleyes Unlimited mission is to get kids outside to learn about fishing and conservation. Improving local parks like Wadsworth is just one step of that goal.

“I just think it is so important to give our kids well-rounded experiences, not just textbook learning in the classroom; they're actually getting out, getting into the field and loving it,” said Hanson.

In addition to the double-vaulted toilet that was installed on Friday, the Walleyes also have other projects coming up at Wadsworth Park. This summer, they are planning on having two pavilions installed, as well as another handicap accessible fishing dock.

“I think that by doing this, we are going to get people out to Wadsworth and utilizing this a lot more,” Hanson added.