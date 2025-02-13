Wanted: continuing education instructors at Aim High rec center

GREAT FALLS — The Scheels Aim High Big Sky Aquatic Center is looking for continuing education instructors to teach classes on hobbies and skills.

Great Falls Park & Rec offering classes

Veronica Van Treek has been crocheting for over 15 years.

Van Treek said, “I thought with this I wanted to teach the class. They were encouraging it here, and I thought it'd be something fun to try and see if I could do this.”

Now, she’s taking her talents to a group at the Sheels Aim High Big Sky Aquatic Center.

Jessica Compton, Deputy Director with Great Falls Park and Recreation said, “So we are looking for continuing education instructors that teach any hobby you might have, activity, crafts you enjoy. From flower beds to jewelry making, arts and crafts, dance, something that you're passionate about that you want to share with others. We would love for you to come and be an instructor.”

Compton says that opening up this opportunity has been a goal since the Aquatic Center opened last July.

Compton said, “A lot of our members have asked for community education classes looking for more opportunity to gather and participate and learn. And so we just figured we have the space. We have the classrooms. Let's do it here.”

The classes would be arranged and promoted by the Center. Teachers would be paid a 70/30 split with the center.

Compton said, “We’d really kind of work through the whole process with you to make sure that we have the same vision, and that you really feel like you can be successful with your class.”

On March first, they are kicking things off with Veronica Van Treek and her crochet class.

Van Treek said, “I really can't explain why I want to teach somebody, but it's just fabulous that I want to share what I know with somebody else.”

To learn more you can call 406-727-6099 or email parkrequests@greatfallsmt.net