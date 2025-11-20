GREAT FALLS — The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to serve as bell ringers during their largest fundraiser of the year, which runs through December 24th.

Major Michael Halverson said the money raised through the holiday bell-ringing campaign provides shelter, food, and other essentials for people in need throughout the year.

Shiksha Mahtani reports - watch the video here:

Wanted: Salvation Army volunteer bell ringers

"The more volunteers we can get, the more net income we can get and the more service, you know, people we can serve throughout the year," Halverson said.

Last year, volunteers contributed approximately 540 hours along with a few paid workers, helping the organization raise just under $100,000. This year, they hope to surpass that amount.

Bell ringers will be stationed at high-traffic locations between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily through Christmas Eve.

Locations include Sam's Club, both doors at each Walmart, Super One, Scheels, Smith's, North 40, and Albertsons.

"Most important thing is just to greet everybody that comes by," Halverson said. "It's our job as bell ringers to just kind of hopefully help them have a better day. Make them smile. Smile at them. And just making sure that they know that they can have an opportunity to give."

Halverson emphasized that bell ringers are not there to pressure people into donating, but simply to let them know their contributions will support a worthy cause.

If you’d like to sign up to be a bell ringer this holiday season, you can sign up by clicking here.

To learn more about these volunteer opportunities, you can contact Halverson directly. (406) 453-0391 michael.halverson@usw.salvationarmy.org