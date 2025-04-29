WATCH: Law Enforcement Torch Run rolls through Great Falls

The "Flame of Hope" is traveling through central Montana on its way to the Special Olympics Montana State Summer Games in Billings.

Law Enforcement Torch Run rolls through Great Falls

Special Olympics athletes and law enforcement officers carried the torch through Conrad, Choteau, Fort Benton, and Stanford, converging in Great Falls on Monday for a rally at Opportunity Bank.

Officers from several agencies will depart Great Falls on Wednesday and pass through Wolf Creek on their way to Helena before merging with other legs in Butte.

The final leg is scheduled to reach Billings for the opening ceremonies on May 14.