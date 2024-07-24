Water main break repaired; boil water advisory still in effect

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls water system experienced a water main break and a drop in pressure early on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in northeast Great Falls.

The break happened in the vicinity of 32nd Avenue NE and Sixth Street. The city said in a news release that due of the loss of pressure, it is unknown if contaminants could have infiltrated the distribution system.

In a news release at 1:04 p.m. on Tuesday, the city issued a precautionary BOIL WATER ADVISORY for customers in the affected areas.

The boil advisory remains in effect until Tuesday, July 30 (see below).

City officials also ask that residents in the affected areas refrain from unnecessary water usage including: irrigation, washing vehicles, cleaning sidewalks, etc. This restriction is in effect until Saturday, July 27.

The Public Works Utilities Division was able to repair the water main on Wednesday and restore service to all residences.

City of Great Falls

Complete site restoration such as street and sidewalk repairs are continuing.

Lab testing continues in accordance with guidelines from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, and results to date are within normal limits.

Who is affected? Residents in the Skyline addition North of Riverview Drive; North of Chicago Avenue in Black Eagle; Northwest of Avenue E; North to Great Bear Avenue and Eagles Crossing. If you experienced a loss of water, or a loss of water pressure in the early morning hours on 7-23-24, you should take precautions and boil your water.

Click here for a zoom-able map of the affected areas.

What should I do? Boil your water. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA's Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

What does this mean? As a precaution boil the water before consuming for one week - until July 30, 2024.

