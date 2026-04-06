The City of Great Falls Park & Recreation Department hosted its annual release of waterfowl back into Gibson Pond on Monday, April 6 at 10:30 am. The event was originally scheduled for Friday, April 3, but was re-scheduled due to snow and chilly temps.

Watch the video here:

Waterfowl released back into Gibson Pond (2026)

Parks Manager Kevin Vining said the event is a chance to get outside and bring people together: “Get them a time to get outside. See what we have here at Gibson and see the ducks get back on the pond. It's always just a great way to kick the season off for everybody and bring kids down.”

Each year in October, city workers put on their waders and pick up rakes to walk around in the pond, nudging the flightless birds toward a pen. They are then driven a few hundred yards north to what is known as "Honker Hilton."

Through the colder months, the birds are kept inside for their own safety as many have clipped wings.

Park & Recreation staff care for the birds throughout the winter. The birds also have an indoor pond inside their winter residence.

Then each spring, the birds take a short ride in a trailer from their cozy winter abode on the north side of park ("Honker Hilton") back over to the pond and released.

Video - roundup in 2024: