Watson Coulee Road Reconstruction Project open house

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will host open house for people to learn about the upcoming reconstruction of Watson Coulee Road from Vaughn Road to the Northwest Bypass.

The open house will be on Wednesday, October 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at West Elementary School (1205 First Avenue NW).

The event is open-house style with no formal presentation. Residents are encouraged to stop by anytime during the event to view project displays, speak directly with project team members, and provide comments.

The project will reconstruct Watson Coulee Road from Vaughn Road to the NW Bypass, replacing deteriorating pavement and adding upgraded storm drains, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps, and sidewalks.

MDT said in a news release that a roundabout is planned for the intersection of Watson Coulee Road and Vaughn Road to enhance safety, reduce delays, and prepare the corridor for future growth.

These improvements are part of a joint effort between MDT and the City of Great Falls through the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), reflecting a proactive approach to managing growth and long-term traffic needs.

Construction is tentatively planned for 2028, pending the acquisition of right-of-way, completion of design, and funding availability.

For more information, click here to visit the MDT website.

