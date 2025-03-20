Western Art Week is back, turning Great Falls into an art lover’s paradise, with dozens of shows and exhibits showcasing the best of western and contemporary art.

'Western Art Week' kicks off in Great Falls

Executive director of Great Falls tourism, Rebecca Engum, said with 3,200 people traveling to engage in the art experience, Western Art Week provides a major positive economic impact.

“It has evolved from the small auction to benefit the Russell, to today, which is 15 shows over 12 locations throughout Great Falls, featuring nearly 800 artists,” said Engum.

From artists just starting out to nationally recognized, award-winning artists, Western Art Week will have it all.

In addition to various art exhibits, there will also be live auctions, educational seminars, several art galleries, conversations and live paintings with the artists and more.

Engum added, “We've seen young, new artists get their break at the Russell auction, so we've seen a lot of growth in just the art that's exhibited here.”

One of the 15 shows, the ‘Out West Art Show,’ has been a part of Western Art Week since 1968 and is in conjunction with the Charlie Russell Museum auction.

“We have about 83 artists this year from all over the country, from Pennsylvania to California to Texas, all the way up to Calgary, Canada,” said Chip Jones, an artist and executive director for the ‘Out West’ show. “So, we have a plethora of artists here doing western art, wildlife, and a variety of other things.”

Jones said Western Art Week has been inspiring young artists for over 50 years.

“I think one of the things that inspires me the most is I know I'm kind of in that latter. So, I saw like Larry Zabel, who was an artist here many years ago when I was a young, up and coming artist, and now I have people coming back and seeing me. Just being part of that is really great,” said Jones.

Visit the Great Falls tourism website to view the full schedule of events. No registration is required and all events are free to attend.