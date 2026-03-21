Every year in March, Western Art Week transforms Great Falls into what many call the “Western Art Capital of the World,” drawing artists, collectors, and visitors from across the country for a weeklong celebration of Western heritage and creativity.

Amont the many events scattered throughout the city, one of the most engaging for visitors is the Art in Action experience, where artists create pieces live, offering a behind-the-scenes look at their techniques and inspiration.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

Western Art Week's 'Art in Action' returns to Great Falls

Events like this give attendees the chance to watch works come to life in real time while interacting directly with the artists themselves.

For some artists, that environment is more than just a showcase, it’s a source of motivation. Painter Colt Idol who has attended Western Art Week for around 8 years spent the event working on an oil landscape of the Missouri River. He said the energy of the week continues to shape his work year after year.

“Inspiration has definitely never been a problem. It's easy to find, inspiration in another artist's work. Just to see the decision-making process, the creative process,” he explained.

Western Art Week features everything from paintings to sculptures to live demonstrations and auctions, allowing visitors to experience both traditional and contemporary western styles.

“Seeing all the folks that are extremely passionate about art that go out of their way to come down here, they spend their time to spend their money around art,” Idol said. “There's nothing quite like this.”

For attendees, the appeal goes beyond the artwork itself. Many return every year drawn by the connections they build with artists and fellow art lovers.

“I come every year just to see the people I know and have made connections with,” explained Western Art Week regular, Lori Andrews. “You get to hear their stories, I have so many artworks in my home.”

With dozens of shows, live demonstrations, and major events like The Russell auction, Western Art Week continues to serve as both a cultural tradition and an economic driver for Great Falls, all while giving visitors a rare, up-close look at the creative process.

Click here for more information on all the Western Art Week shows and events.

