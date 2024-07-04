Where to watch fireworks in Great Falls

Residents of Great Falls will have their pick of which venue to view fireworks from. They can be viewed from Eagle Falls Golf Course, Elks-Riverside Park, and at the conclusion of the Voyagers game at Centene Stadium.

Riverside fireworks are brought to the public courtesy of donations to the People’s Parks & Recreation Foundation.

This year, about $20,000 worth of fireworks will be shot into the sky from West Bank Park, which will be closed all day for setup. Donations are encouraged and accepted year-round to provide funding for future fireworks shows.



“A great show from about 10:30 and about 20 minutes worth of fireworks fun," said PPRF president Greg Hall.

The east-side of the river bank is expected to fill quickly, and members of the youth roller derby team will be on-site to collect donations. Security will be provided by off-duty Air Force personnel.

THURSDAY JULY 4: The annual Independence Day Parade in downtown Great Falls begins at 11 a.m. and the route runs from First Avenue South to Eighth Street, north to Central Avenue, and then heads west to Park Drive and disbands in Margaret Park (north of the Civic Center). As a safety precaution, everyone is reminded to remain behind the rope markers and avoid crossing the parade route, and to not park vehicles along the parade route. For more information about the parade, contact Lola Galloway at 406-750-4721.

THURSDAY JULY 4: Downtown Great Falls will host a “4th of July Hootenanny” featuring live music from country music star Rodney Atkins. The event runs from 1pm until 5pm at and around the intersection of Central Avenue and Fifth Street. The street festival will shut down several blocks of downtown. Food, beverage, and alcohol vendors will be available. For more information, contact tianna@enbarmt.com.

THURSDAY JULY 4: The People's Park & Recreation Foundation will present the community fireworks display. The best viewing of the community fireworks display will be at Elk's-Riverside Park (River Drive North between Central and Sixthth Street) and will begin at around 10:15 pm (when it gets dark) from West Bank Park. West Bank Park will be closed all day for the pyrotechnics to set up the display. Parking is available at Gibson Park.

