Why did the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption close on Friday?

GREAT FALLS — The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center (MCAAC) unexpectedly closed on Friday, September 12, 2025.

The organization posted on social media at 1:50pm: "Our building is going to be closed until further notice. Thank you for your understanding!"

Some people are wondering about the reason for the closure, including speculation that what happened at an animal shelter in Billings this week may have happened here.

In the Billings incident, 14 employees at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter were briefly hospitalized on Wednesday after being exposed to smoke containing methamphetamine fumes during a routine drug incineration conducted at a city-operated crematorium shared with the shelter. Click here for details.

KRTV called the MCAAC and talked with the operations manager on Friday afternoon, who explained that the closure is due to staff preparing to conduct a "deep cleaning" of the facility.

The adoption center had a big influx of animals in late August, after the following were found at residence in Sun Prairie: 37 dogs; eight cats; one snake; five lizards; and one hedgehog.

The owner of the animals has been charged with animal cruelty - click here for details.

Center staff and volunteers have been extremely busy caring for all of the animals, and determined that a facility-wide deep cleaning was due as part of ongoing efforts to ensure all of the animals are in good health.

The operations manager also noted that the MCAAC does not have an incinerator and does not conduct "drug burns" for law enforcement agencies.

In addition, he praised the community for its support - volunteers, financial support, and supply donations - of the unexpected intake of so many dogs and cats.

For information about fostering an animal, contact the MCAAC by clicking here; donations can also be made directly to the MCAAC by clicking here.