Woman taken to hospital after being stabbed in Great Falls

A woman was found stabbed in Great Falls and taken to a hospital on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release on Friday that 911 dispatchers received a call just before 5 p.m. of a person laying in the road and possibly having a medical episode.

Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and 13th Street emergency medical crews were sent to investigate. Deputies from Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner's Office were nearby and also responded.

They found a 33-year-old woman laying in the street with a stab wound to her neck.

As officers and medics prepared to take the woman to the Benefis Health System Emergency Department, other officers and deputies took a person in for questioning, from a nearby motel room.

The woman reportedly sustained a superficial wound to the neck.

At this point, no criminal charges have been filed, and detectives are continuing to investigate.

The GFPD noted: "We would like to commend the community members who rendered aid to the female, including two people who applied pressure to the neck wound, prior to emergency responders’ arrival. And, thank you to the motorists who were cooperative and patient as we worked to clear the traffic congestion as quickly as possible."

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.