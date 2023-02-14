Your Voice: Backyard chickens in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — You asked us with the rising cost of eggs, why can’t residents of Great Falls raise their own backyard chickens?

Those soaring prices sent many consumers scrambling to find ways to afford the protein packed power food. One simple solution might seem to be to take the supermarket dairy case out of the equation and keep your own chickens. But even if you have the backyard to do it, if you live in Great Falls that’s probably not an option.

“We essentially allow the raising of backyard chickens in one zoning district,” said Tom Micuda, Deputy Director of Planning and Community Developemnt for the City of Great Falls. “It is called the suburban residential zoning district.”

The area in the city where chickens are allowed is known as R-1 zoning and includes lots at least one acre in size.

Typically, in the area of Upper River Road, Lower River Road, and then also on the west side of Great Falls, west of the Missouri River and on either side of the interstate,” said Micuda.

There has been citizen led efforts to change the code and allow for backyard chickens. In March of 2011, the Great Falls City Commission accepted ordinances that would amend the code. After public hearings including support and opposition, the ordinances ultimately failed.

Six years later, a couple spearheaded an effort to get the issues placed on the ballot.

With nearly 13,000 votes cast, the issue failed by a margin of 6,646 to 6,040.

And in 2021, a couple drafted a request to send to the ballot for a public vote to allow backyard chickens, but the petition was later dropped by the organizers.

“It’s something that all communities deal with across the country,” said Micuda. “It’s not unique to Great Falls in terms of whether to allow it or not.”

As far as enforcement is concerned, the city’s Animal Control Division will request removal of chickens. Repeat offenses or non-compliance will prompt a citation, which is handled by the police department.

Micuda says in some areas, the issue has been around for a long time.

“Many residential subdivisions that have been created since World War Two essentially prohibit the raising of animals by covenants,” said Micuda.

