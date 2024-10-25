Great Falls YWCA hosts walk to raise awareness of domestic violence

Staff from YWCA Great Falls organized a walk against domestic violence at Gibson Park on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

“We do some several events throughout the year, mainly October because it’s Domestic Violence Month,” says Tammy Watson, an advocate for victims at the YWCA’s Mercy Shelter.

The walk took participants 1.5 miles around the perimeter of Gibson Park.

Many participating wore purple and held up signs recounting statistics of domestic abuse in the U.S.

“One in four women and one in nine men are going to experience intimate partner violence in their lifetime,” says Victoria Doe, chief operations officer at the YWCA.

In the last three months, the YWCA has helped 38 women and 23 children.

They offer services such as counseling, support groups, and their Mercy Shelter, a 60-day program providing a comprehensive support system for women and their children escaping abusive relationships.



The YWCA can also help offer information on bystander intervention, training, and red flags to look out for to help recognize signs of potential domestic abuse.

As they rounded each bend along the Gibson Park footpath, these individuals carry with them the empowered and fighting spirit of women who feel silenced today.

Perhaps one day, in the near future, they can join them.

“We want to keep the momentum going and are going to keep doing it each year to help raise awareness and try to spread some education,” says Doe.

