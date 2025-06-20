Homeowner talks about bear activity near Belt

There's a large visitor near the community of Belt in recent days — a grizzly bear has been making a habit of raiding some properties in the area.

The bear has been visiting Jori Bradford’s property — Ever Westward Farm, about three miles north of Belt — for the past three nights, slaughtering a pig and tearing open their chicken coop.

Jori talks about the experience - watch:

Grizzly bear activity reported in Cascade County

Bradford says, “We didn't notice anything had happened at night, we didn't hear anything. There wasn't any sign. But when I went out that morning to do my morning chores, I found a deceased pig, unfortunately.”

After setting up cameras, Bradford was able to capture video of the perpetrator the second night - confirming it to be a grizzly bear.

After four years living and raising livestock in the area, Bradford says they’ve never encountered a bear on the property before.

Bradford says, “He came this way and checked out our chickens, and we didn't lose any chickens, but he's hanging out and poking around. It's a little unnerving just because it's a very large predator and we haven't dealt with any large predators before.”

Bears are most active this time of year, and as more residents are encountering them, Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks says coexisting safely means being proactive.

FWP has now set traps near the site.

FWP says bear activity tends to increase in the spring and early summer, and with grizzlies expanding their range farther east in recent years, these kinds of encounters are becoming more common in rural areas.

They are working with the community to manage what’s attracting the bear - food.

FWP spokeman Dave Hagengruber says, "Trying to work with both the landowners and then also the surrounding the community to make sure that those attractants are removed, so they're eliminated so that the next bear that, you know, comes walking down the creek doesn't pick up the same scent.

FWP reminds residents to be “Bear Aware" by securing garbage, pet food, and livestock to avoid attracting bears to your property.

While recreating this summer, carry bear spray, make noise, and travel in groups in order to stay safe while exploring outdoors.



FWP tips for hunting and recreating in bear country

Carry bear spray close at hand and know how to use it.

Make noise to alert bears of your presence and travel and hunt in groups when possible.

Be extra cautious around creeks, and in areas with limited visibility. Most attacks happen in surprise, close encounters.

Watch for signs of bears such as scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses, and be extra aware or avoid these areas.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears. If field dressing an animal, bring what is needed to remove the meat from the kill site as soon as possible and have bear spray close at hand.

If you need to leave the meat in the field during retrieval, hang it at least 10 feet of the ground and at least 150 yards from the gut pile. Leave it where it can be observed from a distance of at least 200 yards.

Upon your return, observe with binoculars first. Make noise when approaching, and if anything has been disturbed by a bear, leave and call FWP.

Visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware for more information on living, working, and recreating in bear country.