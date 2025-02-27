McGonigal’s Chronicles: actress/singer Juliette Angelo

GREAT FALLS — The name Juliette Angelo might not be as well known as people like Drew Barrymore or Macaulay Culkin, but she can definitely relate to them. Like them, she was a childhood actor, known for prominent roles on several shows, including NCIS, Shameless, and Malibu Country. And like the aforementioned Barrymore and Culkin, she went through a tumultuous time trying to balance a childhood and life in the entertainment spotlight.

She eventually made her way to Montana where she's now living a much less chaotic life and pursuing her passion of making and performing music. In his latest "McGonigal's Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast, Tim McGonigal talks with Juliette about her life and career:

The "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast is available on Omny.fm, iTunes, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.

Last month, Juliette performed in Great Falls: