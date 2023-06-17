McGonigal's Chronicles: talking with Dayton Duncan

In his latest podcast, Tim McGonigal talks with author Dayton Duncan, who has worked closely with legendary filmmaker Ken Burns for the last 30 years, making films such as Country Music, The Dust Bowl, Lewis & Clark, and The American Parks.
The "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast is available on Omny.fm, iTunes, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.
