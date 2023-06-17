Watch Now
McGonigal's Chronicles: talking with Dayton Duncan

McGonigal's Chronicles preview: Dayton Duncan
Posted at 9:15 AM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-17 11:15:54-04

In his latest podcast, Tim McGonigal talks with author Dayton Duncan, who has worked closely with legendary filmmaker Ken Burns for the last 30 years, making films such as Country Music, The Dust Bowl, Lewis & Clark, and The American Parks.

The "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast is available on Omny.fm, iTunes, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.

Previous guests include:

  • Jeff Ament of the rock band Pearl Jam
  • Sarah Calhoun, creator of the Red Ants Pants Music Festival
  • Jamie Ford, Great Falls-based NYT best-selling author
  • Nada Bakos, former CIA operative
  • John Cameron, retired Great Falls police detective
  • Dava Newman, former deputy administrator of NASA

