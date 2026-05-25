Great Falls hosts annual Memorial Day ceremony (2026)

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Veterans Memorial Association hosted its 21st annual Memorial Day ceremony in Great Falls, bringing together veterans, community members, and military leaders to honor those who died in service to the country.

Lt. Colonel Michael Chetkowski, keynote speaker and commander of the 341st Operations Support Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base, said the event carries special meaning this year.

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Great Falls hosts annual Memorial Day ceremony

"The main message today is just paying honor to those that gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country. It's such an amazing opportunity to be here today, particularly on the 250th anniversary of our nation. And to be part of the Great Falls community who truly embraces the whole military, life here in town. It's truly a unique place to be," Chetkowski said.

Chetkowski said the significance of this year's event goes beyond typical traditions, pointing to a deeper purpose.

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"The importance that today's not just about a day off and barbecues but about those that truly gave the ultimate sacrifice for us," Chetkowski said.

United States Air Force veteran Ryan Wells said events like this feel like coming home.

He explained, "I saw a saying, where it's, 'Who's your favorite person?' or 'Where's your favorite place?' And my favorite place is with the people that I love and call my brothers and colleagues that have served and worn the uniform, whether it be Marine, Navy, Coast Guard, doesn't matter," Wells said.

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For Wells, it is the uniformed service members who fought that make Memorial Day meaningful.

"When it's like this, sunny and a slight breeze, it's not a breeze. It's the last breath of every soldier that died fighting for the flag that makes it wave," Wells said.