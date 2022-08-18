Watch Now
Kerns presented with Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation

Governor honors military veteran in Great Falls
Scot Kerns with the 2021 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation
Posted at 5:45 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 19:58:46-04

GREAT FALLS — Governor Greg Gianforte was in Great Falls on Thursday, August 18, 2022, to present Scot Kerns with the 2021 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation.

The Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation recognizes outstanding Montana veterans who served our country in uniform and have since made a positive impact in their community.

"We didn't pick these individuals. They were nominated by other veterans who recognized them first for service to country and then to community," Gianforte told the crowd of family and friends.

Nominations for the 2022 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation will open in September 2022.

