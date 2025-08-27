Malmstrom AFB considers creating a Restoration Advisory Board

GREAT FALLS — The Air Force is assessing the public’s interest in establishing a Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) for Malmstrom Air Force Base.

The advisory board is a community group that meets to receive and discuss information about environmental cleanup projects at a military base.

A news release from Malmstrom Air Force Base says that a RAB is designed to facilitate and improve communication, outreach, and transparency between the military base, the public, regulators, local governments, and interest groups for issues related to military cleanup activities.

RABs offer a structured, focused, and interactive opportunity for community stakeholders to meaningfully participate in the cleanup process.

Meetings allow RAB members and members of the community to receive updates and ask questions on the status of the environmental cleanup program at an installation.

Though RABs are not a decision-making body, they provide a forum to share community insight to base and regulatory agencies.

If a RAB is established for Malmstrom AFB, it would give community members the opportunity to have their voices heard.

If you are interested, contact David Cox at 720-250-8551 or dcox@ieeci.com.