Malmstrom Air Force Base selected to site nuclear microreactor

The Department of the Air Force, in conjunction with the Defense Innovation Unit, said in a news release that it has selected three companies to potentially develop and operate a microreactor on an Air Force installation, as part of the Advanced Nuclear Power for Installations initiative.

The service announced on April 8th that Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado and Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana were the first two sites chosen for the ANPI initiative.

Additionally, the service has selected Joint Base San Antonio in Texas, as the third potential location to site a nuclear microreactor under the ANPI initiative.

The selected companies have been paired with a DAF installation, which the service chose as part of its approach to energy resilience, focused on aligning mission requirements and site-specific characteristics.



Buckley SFB, Colorado – Radiant Industries, Inc.

Malmstrom AFB, Montana – Westinghouse Government Services

Joint Base San Antonio, Texas – Antares Nuclear, Inc.

“The future of air and space dominance is powered by resilient energy,” said Michael Borders, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment. “By integrating advanced nuclear technology, we are not just keeping the lights on; we are guaranteeing that our most critical national security missions will never be held at risk by a power outage. This is a pivotal moment for the Department of the Air Force.”

The ANPI initiative seeks to have at least one advanced nuclear reactor operating on at least one DAF installation by 2030 or sooner. Next steps include siting and environmental analyses as part of the National Environmental Policy Act process.