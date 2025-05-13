'Military Appreciation Days' returning to downtown Great Falls

The Downtown Chicks, part of the Downtown Great Falls Association, is once again hosting Military Appreciation Days Great Falls in recognition of Armed Forces Day, which is celebrated annually on the third Saturday of May

Great Falls is home to Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Montana Air National Guard.

Active duty, retired military, veterans, Guard members and their family members, are encouraged to look for the poster in windows throughout stores and restaurants downtown and/or online beginning Thursday, May 15th and running through Saturday, May 17th, 2025.

Harley Severns, marketing and event coordinator for the Downtown Great Falls Association, said in a news release that the following businesses have confirmed the following specials (with Military ID):



406 Leather and More - 15% off in-store purchases

Escape the Falls - 25% off discount on the total booking when they use promo code military25 at checkout when booking online

Grae + Co - 20% off

honey hippo. Play Cafe - $1 off any crafted drink (coffee or lotus) + $1 off open play for military families all year long!

Barre3 - Military membership is $109/month (that’s $40 off regular membership price!) plus, military members get a FREE CLASS May 15th-May 17th + a FREE pair of grippy socks when you take a class (new clients only)

Whispering Petals - 10% off year-round

The Press Club - $5 off your order

Hometana - 15% off year-round with ID

The Newberry - 10% off tickets during this time (with valid Military ID). **Box Office purchases only. Shows at Voyager Stadium are excluded.**

The Blue Rose - 10% off year-round

Ferrins Furniture - 5% off any marked item

THRIVEcycle - 10% discount on all class packs and memberships for military members + their families

Clark & Lewie's - 10% off year-round

The Living Room Hair and Skin - 10% off on retail year-round

Electric City Coffee - military discount with ID year-round

Club Cigar - $2 draft & well drinks year round

Fire Pizza - 10% off purchase every day

Hoglunds - 10% off every day

Let's Play Games & Toys - 5% off most items in the store *LEGO and clearance items are not included.

Dragonfly Dry Goods - American flag tea towels with purchase

The Mint at Montage - 10% off any product purchase

Other businesses may be offering specials – look for the poster in the window or updates on the Facebook event/social posts.