Montana Veteran Commendation recipients for 2023 announced

GREAT FALLS — On Friday, November 10, 2023, Governor Greg Gianforte announced the recipients of the 2023 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation.

Relying on nominations from Montanans, the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation recognizes outstanding Montana veterans who have served our country in uniform and made a positive impact in their community.

The 36 recipients of the 2023 commendation will be honored in 2024 with an award ceremony and receive a special commemorative flag flown over the Montana State Capitol in their honor.

2023 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation Recipients:



Joseph Murnion of Jordan – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Charles Noland of Worden – U.S. Army, 1969-2007

Melvin Kieinger of Butte – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Robert Chansler of Butte – U.S. Marine Corps, 1983-1987

Daniel Kohr of Butte – U.S. Army, 1968-1982

Gordon Doig of White Sulphur Springs – U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam War

Jason Burr of Red Lodge – U.S. Army, 1990-2005

Dustin Andersen of Kalispell – U.S. Marine Corps, 2003-2007

Thomas Bianco of Fortine – U.S. Army, 1984-1991

Carlos Diaz of Simms – U.S. Army, 2001-2022

Jerry Erickson of Troy – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Sean Gifford of Three Forks – U.S. Army, 1999-2020

Gerald “Jerry” Glaser of Glendive – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Joseph Gusik of Great Falls – U.S. Army, 1950-1953

Roger Hagan of Great Falls – U.S. Air Force, 1968-2006

Richard Hardy of Stevensville – U.S Navy, Vietnam War

Melvin "Fitch" Hons of Scobey – U.S. Air Force, 1963-1967

Clinton “Clint” Jacobs of Culbertson – U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam War

Chante Japp of Wolf Point – U.S. Army, 2007-2013

James R. Johnson of Kalispell – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Lonnie Johnson of Plentywood – U.S. Army, 1992-1999

Nicholas Jones of Belgrade – U.S. Marine Corps, 2010-2021

Mike Lowry of Helena – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Webb Mandeville of Columbus – U.S. Army, 1972-1974

Mahlon Manson of Alberton – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Lori Anne Mathieu of Somers – U.S. Coast Guard, 1985-2023

David McCann of Helena – U.S Navy, Vietnam War

Charles Neal of Helena – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Eric Peterson of Great Falls – U.S. Air Force, 1980-2018

Bob L. Radcliffe of Townsend – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Richard Reed of Victor – U.S. Marine Corps, 1991-2022

Stephen Sirois of Sunburst – U.S. Army, 2002-2005

Karl Swartz of Miles City – U.S. Army, 1994-2019

Thomas Teasdale of Anaconda – U.S. Army, Vietnam

Henry Tuell III of Red Lodge – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

John Zeitz of Lolo – U.S. Army, 1998-2012

Gianforte said in a news release: “While we can never fully repay them, we can say thank you to our veterans who served our country in uniform and continue to serve their communities – that’s what the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation is all about. I look forward to meeting with each of these 36 veterans in their communities to honor their lives of service and say thank you.”

Thirty-one veterans received the award in 2021 and 51 received the award in 2022.

