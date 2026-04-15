NEAR TOSTON — Across Montana’s rugged terrain, some of the state’s top soldiers are being pushed to their limits as part of the Montana National Guard’s 2026 Best Warrior Competition.

The multi-day event, held April 13–17, brings together soldiers from units across the state selected to compete in a series of physically and mentally demanding challenges designed to mirror real-world military operations.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Montana National Guard troops compete for title of 'Best Warrior'

Over the course of five days, competitors take on more than 20 events, including weapons proficiency, land navigation, combat casualty care, and physical fitness, all while operating on limited rest and under sustained pressure.

U.S. Army Spc. Cole Bechtold, an infantryman with the 190th Chemical Reconnaissance Detachment in Helena, described the competition as a culmination of training and preparation.

“This competition is a culminating event, units select Soldiers that they think are the right fit to come here and compete to see who’s the best warrior,” Bechtold said.

Preparing for the competition requires weeks of focused effort… balancing physical conditioning with studying military doctrine and technical skills.

“A lot of physical exercise, a lot of rucking, and then getting your head in the books and studying doctrine,” Bechtold said.

Once the competition begins, that preparation is put to the test almost immediately.

Competitors face long ruck marches carrying 45 to 50-pound packs, followed by a range of hands-on tasks that test both technical ability and decision-making under pressure.

Sgt. Samuel Fetzer, based in Belgrade with 163rd Headquarters and Headquarters Company, said the competition is designed to challenge every aspect of a soldier's training.

“It’s roughly five days long with warrior tasks that we all learn, and we come out and compete against each other to see who’s the best in the state,” Fetzer said.

Those tasks include camouflage exercises, radio setup, land navigation, and explosive training scenarios, all meant to reflect the range of skills soldiers may need in the field.

“We have weapon lanes, camo lanes… radios, claymores… multiple land navs and a couple of rucks as well,” Fetzer said.

While the competition ultimately names one junior soldier and one non-commissioned officer as the state’s top performers, participants say the value goes beyond the final results.

“It doesn’t matter, first or last, it’s the experience… the hands-on training and the mental challenge,” Fetzer said.

This year’s competition also builds on recent success for the Montana National Guard.

In 2025, Montana competitors advanced through regional competition, raising expectations and highlighting the level of training and readiness within the state’s ranks.

Leaders say events like the Best Warrior Competition play a critical role in preparing Soldiers for an increasingly complex global environment, ensuring they are ready to operate under pressure, make quick decisions, and carry out missions both at home and abroad.

The competition will wrap up Friday with an awards ceremony at the Montana State Capitol, where the 2026 Soldier of the Year and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year will be announced.

Those winners will go on to represent Montana at the regional level, with the opportunity to compete nationally.