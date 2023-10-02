Montana VA offering flu shot clinics across the state

FORT HARRISON — The Montana VA Health Care System is kicking off the 2023 flu shot season with statewide walk-in or drive-up flu clinics. Additionally, enrolled Montana veterans have several other options to make getting a free flu shot easy this flu season.

“Flu is a preventable illness, and Montana VA is here to help every Veteran protect themselves and their loved ones with easy access to flu shots,” noted Montana VA Health Care System Interim director Duane Gill.

Montana’s veterans have several options to get their flu shot this year:



Many local Montana VA clinics are holding additional flu shot events, such as drive-up or walk-in flu clinics. Details are available at the location-specific listings below. Veterans who are enrolled with VA healthcare will be offered flu shots at their Montana VA primary care appointments. No-cost flu vaccines are available to enrolled Veterans at pharmacies and urgent care locations across Montana. To find a close-to-home and in-network community care provider, Veterans can enter in their zip code in the drop-down menu of the VA locator.

Montana VA’s flu shot clinic schedule (by location)

Billings, Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic (1775 Spring Creek Lane, Billings)



Walk-in flu shots are available with Primary Care Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Veterans can schedule an appointment in advance by calling 406-373-3500.

Drive-up flu clinics are occurring at the Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic parking lot on these dates:

Tuesday, Oct.3, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Bozeman Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic (1101 E. Main Street, Bozeman)



Walk-in flu shots are available in September and October on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., and Wednesdays from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. throughout flu season.

Butte VA Clinic (40 Three Bears Drive, Butte)



Flu shots are available at a drive-through flu clinic on Thursday, October 12, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the Butte VA Clinic parking lot.

Walk-in flu shots are available at the Butte VA Clinic every Thursday from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. throughout flu season.

Cut Bank VA Clinic (8 Second Avenue Southeast, Cut Bank)



Walk-in flu shots are available at the Cut Bank VA Clinic Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and again from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. throughout flu season.

Glasgow VA Clinic (630 2nd Avenue South, Suite A, Glasgow)



Walk-in flu shots are available at the Glasgow VA Clinic on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. throughout flu season.

Glendive VA Clinic (2000 Montana Avenue, Glendive)



Walk-in flu shots are available at the Glendive VA Clinic on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. throughout flu season.

Great Falls VA Clinic (1400 29th South, Suite 1)



Walk-in flu shots are available at the Great Falls VA Clinic on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. throughout flu season.

Helena Fort Harrison VA Medical Center (3687 Veterans Dr, Fort Harrison, MT 59636)



Flu shots are available at a drive-up flu clinic at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center (parking lot A) on Tuesday, October 3, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Walk-in flu shots are available in the Fort Harrison Primary Care Main entrance, on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Walk-in flu shots are available at the Fort Harrison Primary Care Clinic (2nd floor conference room) every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. throughout flu season.

Kalispell VA Clinic (31 Three Mile Drive, Suite 102, Kalispell)



Veterans who are enrolled with VA healthcare will be offered flu shots at their Kalispell VA Clinic primary care appointments.

No-cost flu vaccines are available to enrolled Veterans at pharmacies and urgent care locations across Montana. To find a close-to-home and in-network community care provider, Veterans can search by zip code in the drop-down menu of the VA locator.

Miles City VA Clinic (316 S Haynes Avenue, Miles City)



Flu shots are available at a drive-up flu clinic on Wednesday, October 11, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. (at the north side of the Miles City VA Clinic)

Walk-in flu shots are available at the Miles City VA Clinic on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. throughout flu season.

Missoula David J. Thatcher VA Clinic (3885 West Broadway Street, Missoula)



Flu shots are available at a walk-in flu clinic at the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic on Tuesday, October 3rd, from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Walk-in flu shots are available every Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. throughout the flu season.

Flu vaccines are also available during all scheduled VA appointments at the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic.