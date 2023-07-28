FORT PECK LAKE — The Montana Warriors on the Water held its annual fishing trip for veterans here at Fort Peck Lake. 14 veterans were selected from around the U.S. to take part in this amazing fishing adventure.

Montana Warriors On The Water

Click here to learn more about the organization.

TRENDING

So they invite us out here to Montana to do a week long fishing expedition with a bunch of veterans or parents up with boat captains that are out here. Pretty much like pros and putting us on some fish

You know, it's hard. I know a lot of people, even myself, that will tell you they are not for me, too many people, things like that. And a lot of them come here feeling that way. It's, you know, last year, a great group of guys, you know, everybody just kind of gets back into it. Everybody kind of hangs out. And then by the time you're done with this on come, come Sunday morning, it's time to say goodbye. It's a sad day. You're losing, not losing. You're saying, you know, my boy, I was just some family that you created. Now, you know, a lot of these people we stay in touch with and touch with some of the guys from last year still and on the hunt. You know, it's a it's a whole nother brotherhood kind of deal you can do. And a lot of these guys come out of this loving it and they come back, you know, a couple of our board of directors are you guys that we're out here out here on the trip and then to include myself, you know, and then the other guys that are on advisory board, same thing. You know, Jason from the advisory board, he was out here last year on a fishing trip. That's how I met him. And here he is volunteering his time, drove. I remember exactly Ohio. He lives in Ohio, drove from Ohio to volunteer his time and come out here. And because it matters that much how great this organization really is.

if it wasn't for the community here? I mean, we couldn't do half what we do and it's just hard and even the vets by day three that are like, this is amazing. We don't get how just random people by, Hey, come on my boat, here's my fishing pole. And they just the hospitality that is given to the vets is just they haven't seen it and it's pretty awesome.

Not only did these veterans learn how to fish for walleye at Northern Pike, it was time to be other veterans who understand the hardships we face after returning home from deployments.

It means the world to be able to come out and meet 13 other fellow vets and sit down, talk and share stories. It's kind of hard when you leave the military and go to the civilian world. There's no sense of purpose. So meeting these guys and and sharing stories, the struggles of how we transitioned all transitioned kind of, you know, makes you feel better that you're not the only one that's struggling. I mean, the other struggle and with us all talking how we made it work, you know, I feel we help each other.

These veterans are from all branches of service and come from different backgrounds. Being around other veterans helped them realize that they're not alone. These men bonded together and created lifelong memories and friends.

I've met 14 friends that are veterans and I've met so many other of the staff. uh, that we're just we're family now, you know, and can't get rid of that. And, you know, when when somebody is willing to take you out of your element to decompress, you, it it, it leaves a heartwarming feeling of feeling, you know, and that's something you can't really get rid of.

This week you know, life plies up. You got job, bills, the family and just responsibilities. But this week has, so far has just helped me clear my mind and it’s very refreshing to hand out with other veterans and be able to talk stories from what we did as a brotherhood in the military. And it’s so, I’m so relaxed right now, I am at a happy place, so it’s something that I really needed to get my mind right.

You know, thanks to everybody to help support this from the bottom up, you know, whether you're on the board of directors or else we're all still volunteers, but all the volunteers from the kitchen, from the donors that we have that make this happen, this is all donation based, you know, So to everybody that helps with their time, effort, energy, money, even everything that they do is just from bottom my heart. I thank them all because it wouldn't be here without everybody.

You don't realize what people are dealing with and struggling with and, you know, at the end of the trip, you find out what this did for them. And we know in the case of that, some of the guys, when their wife contacts you back. And so this is the first time my husband has smiled. You guys have made a difference for our family. Um, that means a lot. And so we know what we're doing is working. Um, there's a lot of organizations out there. They. They all offer so many great things for our veterans, and we try to help those that maybe haven't been on a trip. Word of mouth from some of the people where this trip has touched their lives. They they share the word. They know what this trip offers and maybe make that fit. And so they can come out here and and maybe feel like, you know, they're loved and we're glad they're here and we love them all. So.

The Montana Warriors on the Water is a very special organization that is helping not only veterans, but a community and a way of life. I personally have not seen so much selfless service from an organization as they continue to support our veterans.

Click here to learn more about the organization.