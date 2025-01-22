MT ANG begins projects to accommodate new planes

The Montana Air National Guard has several construction projects in the works to upgrade their facilities, and accommodate the imminent arrival of new aircraft.

MT ANG preparing for new aircraft

As announced last year, the Montana Air National Guard will be modernizing their fleet by replacing them with C-130J models. The first eight aircraft are set to arrive in March 2026, with all of the aircraft arriving by October 2026. These aircraft will bring improved fuel efficiency, less noise pollution, and more powerful engines.

Lt. Col. James Miller, Commander of the 120th Civil Engineering Squadron, explains, “The current airframe really hasn't been in production since the 1990s, and so we're moving into a more modern fleet of aircraft, we're moving into a current production aircraft that has more modern avionics, more modern systems. It really maintains viability for the Montana National Guard moving into potentially the next 30 years of viability.”

These new aircraft models are 15 feet longer in the fuselage, and will require some remodeling to their hangars to properly accommodate them, as well as flightline repairs with markings and tie-downs.

MTN NEWS Montana Air National Guard C-130

Lt. Col. Miller says the new aircraft are “going to require some upgrades, to primarily our ramp, so that we have the proper aircraft markings, tie downs, things for maintenance and wind up here, to make sure we can accommodate those new aircraft and that they can be safely tied down the ramp.”

Beyond accommodating the new planes, the Air National Guard also plans to work toward improvements to their facilities and infrastructure over the next several years.

This includes constructing an unpaved runway for improved take off and landing training, which would be parallel to existing airport runways on Great Falls International Airport property, leased to the Air National Guard.

Other projects also include renovations to their Airport Fire Department facilities.

The Air National Guard is looking at about a $400 million construction portfolio over the next ten years, bringing in civilian job opportunities.

Lt. Col. Miller explains, “We're looking at starting, as of this summer, with some of our larger upgrades. We do have a new fuel farm and some things are going to be coming in this summer, so that will bring in quite a bit of job opportunity in terms of the construction and engineering side of the house.”

Construction is expected to begin in October, and the influx of equipment and personnel is expected to create intermittent congestion on main roads leading to the Air National Guard Base and Great Falls International Airport.