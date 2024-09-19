Veterans learn about PACT Act at Browning event

BROWNING — In the video above, Owen Skornik-Hayes reports on a PACT Act event in Browning on Thursday, September 19, 2024.



The PACT Act is an expansion of health care and benefits provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The full name of the law is The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. Among the highlights:



Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras

Adds 20+ more presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures

Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation

Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care

Helps us improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures

If you’re a veteran or survivor, you can file claims now to apply for PACT Act-related benefits.

Click here to learn more about the PACT Act.

