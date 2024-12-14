GREAT FALLS — VFW 1087 was packed Friday afternoon, with volunteers fluffing up wreaths ahead of a special ceremony on Saturday.

VFW prepares wreaths for ceremony at Highland Cemetery

The VFW raised enough money to adorn 900 headstones at Highland Cemetery with wreaths. This more than the doubles last years wreath total of 400.

The laying of the wreaths at the cemetery will begin at 1230pm on Saturday.

In the future, the hope is each headstone can be covered.

‘Our goal is 2700 to get every veteran's grave covered,” says Cheryl Hagestad, an auxiliary member.

While that’s down the road, the VFW believes a goal of 1,800 wreaths is very attainable for the 2025 ceremony.

Consider purchasing a wreath to help with this goal. Wreaths are $17. To purchase, click here. If a purchase is made prior to January 17th, Wreaths Across America will double the contribution purchased by any individual.

