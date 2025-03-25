GREAT FALLS — Putting together a production of Shrek the Musical Junior goes a lot further than just memorizing lines and knowing where to stand. It's about teaching kids to be their most authentic selves.

WATCH:

Miss Linda's School of Dance will present 'Shrek The Musical Jr'

Shannon Hudson has been teaching for 30 years, and she is proud of what the 41 kids involved in Shrek the Musical Junior have accomplished.

Hudson, an instructor with Act I Theatre Company said, “It is a huge testament to their skill level that they have been able to do this and are ready to go.”

Even beyond the kids learning the show, Hudson is happy to teach the lessons they learn from being a part of something bigger than themselves.

Hudson said, “The skills that you learn here in Act I, are going to help you be a better CEO, a better teacher, a better parent, and a better leader in your community.”

And it is hard to have a bad time with everyone’s favorite ogre.

Hudson said, “There's nothing better to feed the soul than laughter. And Shrek has a lot of it.”

I got to sit down with two of the stars, Liam and Jane, who played Lord Farquaad and Donkey, respectively. Both are excited to be a part of the production.

Jane said, “This was the role I wanted to play originally, so I…kind of already know what to do”

And Liam’s favorite part?

Liam said, “Just the friends you make along the way and just getting to have fun with it.”

Hudson said, “It's got a great message that I think is important for everybody right now about acceptance and kindness and be yourself and who you are is good enough.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and five dollars for students.

Show Dates: Friday, March 28 at 7:00pm; Saturday, March 29 at 2:00pm & 7:00pm

Location: Davidson Family Auditorium at Great Falls High School

Click here for tickets

