Amidst North American Indian Days celebration, family seeks justice for murdered woman

BROWNING — BROWNING — The Butterfly family held their first public demonstration during North American Indian Days in Browning, seeking justice for 19-year-old Jadie Butterfly who was shot and killed on the Blackfeet Reservation in December.

"It just hurts seeing my family feeling this way and going through all this pain," said Christi Butterfly, Jadie's sister.

Watch the video here:

Since Jadie's death seven months ago, the family feels their voice is all they have left in their fight for justice.

"Advocating for my daughter I didn't think we would ever be out here doing this for her," Chris Butterfly said.

The family says this public advocacy has become their new reality.

"We really want justice and for my sister's case to be solved," another family member said.

Jadie's case presents complex jurisdictional challenges. Treyson Sharp has been charged in Blackfeet Tribal Court, but not for homicide.

Instead, he faces charges for assault, negligence endangerment, and obstruction of justice.

MTN News confirmed these charges with prosecutor Kevin Ness.

For more context on Blackfeet Tribal Court, MTN News spoke with attorney Joe McKay, who specializes in Tribal Law.

"Unfortunately, this is a case like many others that's dependent on our court's ability, on our court's ability to function fairly, accurately and timely in order to get justice," McKay said.

Blackfeet Tribal Court's statute of limitations requires that Sharp must be prosecuted within a year. With Jadie's death occurring seven months ago, prosecutors have until late December to take the case to trial.

"Going forward it is essential that the courts honor this young man's rights, including his right to a speedy trial and under Blackfeet tribal law is six months up to a year, if it goes beyond a year it has to be dismissed," McKay said.

While Blackfeet Tribal Court can file homicide charges, the Tribe lacks resources such as a prison or judge to handle such cases. This is why federal authorities typically handle homicide cases on the reservation.

It's also why Jadie's father believes public advocacy for his daughter is crucial.

"We're wanting justice and we're hoping to get that in the future, whether on the federal or tribal side, it's just a waiting game right now so I am just going to continue to advocate on social media, through walks, parades, whatever I got to do," Chris said.

Meanwhile, the Butterfly family continues their difficult journey forward.

"Her younger siblings ask God to let them have dreams of Jadie and it breaks my heart…It's very emotional," Chris said.

"It's been over six months now and I still haven't got use to the feeling of not being with her," Christi added.

MTN News has spent months covering this story and have tried numerous times to talk with Blackfeet Law Enforcement, who have not returned calls or emails.

The FBI is involved but told MTN News they don't comment on ongoing cases.